Lady Cat JV spikers drop three matches in league tourney

SOUTH HAVEN — Some key injuries led to a short day for the Three Rivers junior varsity volleyball team in Saturday’s Wolverine Conference Tournament at South Haven.

Three Rivers lost to South Haven 17-25, 25-17, 15-13, Edwardsburg 22-25, 21-25 and Vicksburg 27-29, 17-25.

Lydia Jepsen had five kills and 42 digs for Three Rivers. Macy Ivins added 38 digs and one ace. Rylie Glass contributed 48 digs, one ace, three kills and 36 assists. Abbie Thompson posted six kills, six blocks, three aces and 17digs. Zoe McGlothlen added three aces, 23 digs and three kills. Hannah McGahan tossed in five digs. Hallie Simon dished out three digs. Gisell Macedo finished with two aces, 41 digs, six kills and one block. Caleigh Barth added four kills, three blocks and six digs.