Lady Cat freshmen win; TR JV, freshmen boys fall

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers hosted Vicksburg Monday in freshman boys’ and girls’ and junior varsity boys’ basketball action.

In the freshman girls’ game, Three Rivers earned a decisive 60-29 win over Vicksburg.

Macy Ivins led Three Rivers with 12 points. Rylie Glass and Lydia Jepsen both added 10 points each for the Lady Cats.

Adrianna Anthony tossed in eight, Caleigh Barth six, Emma Stasiuk five, Zoe McGlothlen four, Ben Hamet three and Kazune Naka had two points for Three Rivers.

Three Rivers lost the freshman boys’ game with Vicksburg 44-28.

The Wildcats fell behind 24-10 after the first half and trailed 35-23 at the end of the third quarter.