Lady Cat freshman spikers runners-up in league tournament

PAW PAW — The Three Rivers freshman volleyball team finished runners-up in Saturday’s Wolverine Conference Tournament at Paw Paw.

Three Rivers finished pool play seeded No. 1 before falling to Vicksburg in the championship match. The match went three sets and the Lady Cats came up short in the final set 16-18.

Three Rivers finished the day with a record of 9-2.

“I am proud of the girls and their hard work,” said Three Rivers coach Don Zabonick.