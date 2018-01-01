Lady Bulldogs win state title

EAST LANSING — From the very first day of practice, Centreville softball coach Scott Logan and his Lady Bulldogs never deviated from the game plan.

Logan, the fifth-year head coach at Centreville, and his ballclub broke down its approach towards 2018 into three small steps: one pitch, one out and one inning at a time.

Throughout its 42-game season, the Lady Bulldogs’ confidence, bond, trust and team chemistry grew stronger.



Please see Monday's print or e-edition for full article.