Lady Bulldogs win league opener

CENTREVILLE — Centreville’s volleyball team defeated Eau Claire Tuesday at home 25-11, 25-7, 25-13.

“It was a good night for the Bulldogs and glad we got conference play off to a good start. After a rough first start to the match, we collected ourselves and started playing a tighter game, which got us into system and we were able to work out offense well. We weren’t as consistent as we wanted to be in the serve game, but we were able to get 16 aces out of the three sets led by Kate Miles with five and Kamryn Troyer with four,” said Centreville coach Deric Mostrom.

Joanna Larsen, Kenleigh West-Wing and Hannah Duchene all had five kills for Centreville. Zoey LeBarre added three kills and Grace Nighswonger had four.

Savannah Miller led Centreville with eight assists on the night while Isabel Stauffer had seven.

Jaeden Blades paced Centreville back row with five digs for the Lady Bulldogs, now 20-5-2.

Hornets sting Raiders

DECATUR — Mendon’s volleyball team defeated Decatur 25-23, 25-17, 25-19 Tuesday.

Anna Smith had four aces for Mendon to go with 17 kills and nine digs. Andrea Hoffman added 10 kills and Taylor Heitkamp had eight.

Gracie Russell had 39 assists for Mendon.

Russell and Payton Griffith added 10 digs apiece.

Eagles sweep Lady Falcons

SCHOOLCRAFT — Constantine’s volleyball team lost to host Schoolcraft in three sets Tuesday 4-25, 16-25, 7-25.

Leah Dumm had two kills and 10 digs for Constantine. Madi Tulley added two kills and five digs. Hannah Outlaw finished with three kills. Alyssa Parmer finished with two kills and three digs. Kaylee Stears added two kills. Lilly Stears tossed in nine assists and two aces.

Marcellus falls to Bangor

MARCELLUS — Marcellus’ volleyball team fell at home to Bangor Tuesday 20-25, 25-23, 18-25, 21-25.

Lillian Tone had nine kills for Marcellus. Allison Daughtery added six kills. Emma Holmes had six kills and 19 digs. Rachel Mihills had 16 assists and Rhylee Welburn finished with 11. JoLeigh Small had 30 digs. Savannah Lowery posted five blocks and Emily Grice had 13 digs.