Lady Bulldogs sweep Wildcats in SW10 Conference Patriot Games battle

CENTREVILLE — Centreville’s varsity volleyball team kicked off Patriot Games Week with a three-game sweep at home Tuesday of Southwest 10 Conference foe Marcellus 25-10, 25-20, 25-12.

“We knew we had to have a good night to get the ‘W.’ (Marcellus coach) Tony Hooley is a great coach and has a lot of experience with shaping teams. From year to year you are not really sure what you will get from a team of his, so you have to be ready,” said Centreville coach Deric Mostrom.

“Other then some simple errors that are plaguing us some, we had a pretty solid night. All the girls were able to contribute to the win and it was an overall good team effort.”

Centreville finished the night with a hitting percentage of .400.

Carlee Odom had one service ace, eight kills and seven digs for the Lady Bulldogs. Samara Schlabach added five aces, 12 kills, six assists, three blocks and seven digs. Kenleigh West-Wing tossed in five kills, one block, and five digs. Sara Lewis produced eight digs. Kayla Jepsen had a pair of blocks. Abby Nighswonger finished with one ace, four assists, and two digs. Joanna Larsen added six kills, eight blocks, and four digs.

Also contributing for Centreville were Ivee Lewis with two assists and five digs, and Logan Jourdan with 12 digs.

Marcellus’ top setter on the night was Madison Fisher with 12 assists. Mackenzie Buck led the Wildcats with 11 kills. Fisher also had two aces.

Defensively, Marcellus was paced by Joleigh Small with nine digs. Fisher added six, and Lillian Tone had three. Buck also had two blocks.

“Centreville is a very good team and has good size through the middle. They gave our outside hitters fits with their blocking and kept out middles’ hands full trying to slow them down offensively,” Hooley said.

“We won’t win many matches with 21 kills and 18 hitting errors. We are still young and learning. What I am proud of is the poise my players exhibited tonight. We showed some growth as competitors. We have definitely struggled in the confidence area, especially when not going an individual’s way. We had stress periods in every set and everyone kept their cool.”



