Lady Bulldogs sweep pair of twinbills

Centreville’s softball team earned a pair of Southwest 10 Conference victories at Bangor Tuesday 19-1 and 15-2.

McKenzie Sheteron was the winning pitcher for Centreville allowing four hits.

Kaylee Trattles and Kamryn Troyer both belted home runs for Centreville.

Sabrina Spence had a pair of doubles for the Lady Bulldogs.

Trattles finished the game with four hits, seven RBI and scored three runs.

Olivia Deeds got the win for Centreville in game two allowing four hits with six strikeouts.

Deeds also belted a double and home run while Kenleigh West-Wing added a double.

Deeds drove in four runs and scored twice.