Lady Bulldogs stay perfect in SW10

CENTREVILLE — The Centreville volleyball team kept its perfect record intact in the Southwest 10 Conference Tuesday with a straight set 25-16, 25-10, 25-16 win at home over Bangor.

“It was a good overall team win. Each one of the girls stepped up and played when they needed too. We were able to work girls in different positions and get them work in different areas of their game,” said Centreville coach Deric Mostrom.

As a team we served 96 percent and hit about .400. Our serve receive was good and we had good protection at the net.”



