Lady Bulldogs salvage win over Rangers

CENTREVILLE — Centreville’s girls basketball team didn’t want to finish Tuesday’s final regular season game against Cassopolis the way the Lady Bulldogs started.

Trailing by eight points coming out of the locker room at halftime, Centreville finally found some continuity at the offensive end. The Lady Bulldogs outscored the Rangers 13-6 in the third quarter and cut its deficit to one, 33-32 entering the final eight minutes.

Centreville made a nice run near the end of the stanza thanks to a couple of baskets from sophomore center Joanna Larsen, a pair of free throws from Carlee Odom, and a charity toss by Abby Nighswonger.

Larsen, who ended the night with 14 points and nine rebounds, scored the first four buckets for Centreville in the final period to put her team up 40-38 midway through the fourth quarter.

“We started going inside more in the fourth quarter and we were able to get Cassopolis into some foul trouble. We also changed up our defenses and played hard in the second half,” said Centreville head coach Jill Peterson.

Odom drove around a nice score and converted from underneath seconds later to increase the Bulldogs’ lead to four, 42-38.



