Lady Bulldogs runners-up in Carrie Adams Memorial Tournament

BATTLE CREEK — The Centreville girls’ volleyball team earned a runners-up finish in Saturday’s Carrie Adams Memorial Invitational hosted by Battle Creek St. Philip at the Battle Creek YMCA.

Centreville lost in the championship match to Battle Creek St. Philip 18-25, 25-21, 10-15.

“St. Philip just came out and pushed us from point one. You could tell they had something to prove and wanted to win this match,” said Centreville coach Deric Mostrom.

“In set one, we couldn’t get things rolling with our serve receive. We were out of system, which caused a lot of unforced errors. In the second set it was better and we were able to control the offense and put St. Phil on their heels a little bit. In set three we came out strong with a 6-2 lead. Got stuck on a long run and they tied it up 7-7. From there, we put ourselves in good positions, but just couldn’t finish the game and let it slip away.”

The Lady Bulldogs advanced to the finals after beating four-time defending state champion Bronson in the semifinals 25-19, 25-23.

Centreville began the day with consecutive wins over Fowler 25-20, 25-20, Jonesville 25-13, 25-18 and Camden-Frontier 25-18, 25-19.