Lady Bulldogs rout Magi in season opener

COLON — Centreville’s softball team came out swinging and earned a decisive 16-4 win in Wednesday’s season opener at Colon.

“It was nice to get outside. The girls played well for their first game,” said Centreville coach Scott Logan.

Centreville scored seven in the first inning, three in the second and third, two in the fourth and one in the fifth.

Jaedan Blades led Centreville with one single, a double and scored three runs. Mckenzie Sheteron added a single, double, three RBI and scored twice. Kaylee Trattles doubled, had one RBI and scored twice. Freshman Joanna Larsen added a pair of singles, one double, two RBI and scored twice. Skyler DeMeyer added two singles, a double and two runs. Kenleigh West-Wing singled and scored a run. Emma Russell had two singles and four RBI. Morgan Walton added a single and one RBI. Hannah Rice contributed a single, one RBI and scored twice. Samantha Bartelt and Caitlyn Loker each scored one run.

Russell picked up the win inside the circle for Centreville allowing three hits with six strikeouts.

