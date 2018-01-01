Lady Bulldogs return eight letterwinners to talent-laden roster

By Scott Hassinger

Sports Editor

CENTREVILLE — Anything can happen at any time.

That’s what Scott Logan, Centreville’s third-year softball coach, likes the most about the sport.

Centreville returns eight letterwinners off a team that dropped a heartbreaking 1-0 decision to Decatur in the Division 4 regional semifinals last June.

The Lady Bulldogs posted a 20-6 record that included a co-championship in the BCS League Blue Division. Centreville also won its own district.

Returning for her fourth season on varsity is senior pitcher Emma Russell.

“Emma has shown growth and good decision making on pitches and hitting. She is a natural leader,” Logan said.

Russell earned All-Conference, district and regional honors last year.

Senior Morgan Walton returns in the outfield.

“Morgan shows a resilient attitude. She has a solid bat and hard working attitude,” Logan said.

Walton was named honorable mention all-conference.

Junior Kaylee Trattles returns at catcher.

“Kaylee is a leader behind the plate. She has excellent softball knowledge, a strong arm and a good presence at the plate,” Logan said.



Please see Saturday's print or e-edition for full article.