Lady Bulldogs remain perfect with win at Bloomingdale

BLOOMINGDALE — Centreville’s girls’ basketball team, honorable mention in this week’s Michigan Associated Press Division 3 state poll, stayed unbeaten at 7-0, following the Lady Bulldogs’ 44-33 Southwest 10 Conference win at Bloomingdale Tuesday.

Centreville, now 4-0 in the league, extended its conference winning streak to 49 consecutive games.

Joanna Larsen, Centreville’s 6-foot-1 senior four-year starter and three-sport all-stater, dominated the inside once again for the Lady Bulldogs with 16 points, 10 rebounds to go with eight steals and two blocked shots.

Fellow senior Kenleigh West-Wing led Centreville in the scoring column with 19 points, while classmate Olivia Deeds added two points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals.

It was a lower scoring type of game between two of the best defensive teams in the Southwest 10.

“We knew tonight would be a physical and aggressive game and playing against pressure has been our Achilles heel thus far. Our girls handled it well at times, but we must get more consistent on both ends of the court to be the team we’d like to be,” said Centreville head girls’ coach Jill Peterson.

“I’m proud of the effort we showed tonight and look forward to seeing Bloomingdale again later in the season for another competitive game.”

The two teams were deadlocked at 10 after the opening eight minutes. Centreville’s defensive tightened up and allowed its hosts just three second-quarter points, allowing the Lady Bulldogs to enter the break holding a 20-13 halftime lead. Centreville entered the final eight minutes holding a 32-24 cushion.

The Bulldogs made 10-of-18 free-throw opportunities.