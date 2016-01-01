Lady Bulldogs put streak on line against Eagles

CENTREVILLE — The stage is set tonight for a classic battle between girls basketball unbeaten teams as Centreville entertains Schoolcraft in a rare Friday non-conference clash at the “Doghouse.”

Tipoff time is 6 p.m. for the girls’ contest, while the boys’ teams from both schools take the court at 7:30 p.m.

Although Schoolcraft and Centreville, once rivals in the old St. Joseph Valley League, now play in different conferences, they aren’t strangers in girls’ basketball.

Schoolcraft has ended Centreville’s season three out of the last four years in the district tournament.

Host Schoolcraft defeated Centreville 44-32 in the 2015 district final. The Lady Eagles topped the Lady Bulldogs 44-31 in the 2017 district semifinals at Constantine and 42-36 in the 2016 district quarterfinals at White Pigeon in 2016.