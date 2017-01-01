Home / Home

Lady Bulldogs have lofty goals with young, talented roster

Scott Hassinger, Sports Editor

CENTREVILLE — Scott Logan brought respectability back to Centreville softball last spring.
Logan guided the Lady Bulldogs to an overall record of 10-13, including a 4-6 mark for fourth place in the BCS League.
With a few more breaks Centreville could have just as easily enjoyed a winning season, though.
Six players return to help Centreville improve on that record, including a pair of seniors in Skyler DeMeyer (middle infield) and Hannah Rice (if).
