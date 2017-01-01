Lady Bulldogs have high goals in BCS, regional girls’ track and field

CENTREVILLE — Despite losing some major point producers, Centreville expects to remain a power on the BCS League and regional girls’ track and field scene this spring.

Shawn Hulin, who enters his 17th season as the Lady Bulldogs’ head coach, graduated Madison Hunter, Gracie Schrock, Jackie Brandys and Bailee May.

Hunter was a state qualifier in the shot put, while Schrock qualified in the discus. Hunter, Schrock, Brandys and May all scored many points for Centreville.

Centreville finished the season 41-13 overall, including an 8-0 mark in the BCS League.

