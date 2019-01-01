Lady Bulldogs have depth, explosive hitters to reach high goals

CENTREVILLE — Team camaraderie and hitting are strengths of Centreville’s volleyball that could determine the Bulldogs’ success the remainder of this season.

“We have a team that truly enjoys having each other on the team. That is big because for the most part, I don’t see us having any trouble in regards to team chemistry,” said Centreville head coach Deric Mostrom.

“We have eight hitters and I will say that all of them are good. We have a great mix of hitters with different types of hitting personalities and experience. We will have to capitalize on that to help some of our weaker spots in our game get better.”

Mostrom graduated two big performers in setter and hitter Samara Schlabach along with libero Logan Jourdan.

Schlabach is now playing at Indiana Wesleyan and Jourdan for Kalamazoo Valley Community College.

Centreville finished 46-5-4 overall last season, including a 8-1 record in the Southwest 10 Conference for second place.

Among the Bulldogs’ other accomplishments were St. Joseph County Tournament champs, district champs and SW10 Tournament champions, The Lady Bulldogs lost in the regional semifinals to eventual four-time defending state champion Bronson.

Schlabach was the league MVP, while Joanna Larsen, Hannah Duchene and Jourdan were first-team al-league. Jaeden Blades earned second team all-league. Schlabach, Duchene, Jourdan and Larsen were voted all-region. Larsne received Division 3 second-team all-state honors and Schlabach was third team all-state.

Larsen (6-1) returns for her third varsity season at outside hitter on the right side. She is a senior.