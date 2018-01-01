Lady Bulldogs handle Indians

CENTREVILLE — Centreville’s softball team cruised to a pair of easy Southwest 10 Conference wins at home Thursday over Hartford 13-0 and 14-3.

Both games ended in the fifth inning on the mercy rule.

Hannah Duchene tossed a no-hitter with eight strikeouts in the opener for Centreville.

Kaylee Trattles had a grand slam homerun to key Centreville’s attack at the plate.

Duchene helped her own cause with a double, while Joanna Larsen and Makenzi Troyer both added a double for the Lady Bulldogs, now 20-2 overall.

Trattles had four RBI, while Kenleight West-Wing added three RBI, Duchene and Larsen drove in two runs each, and Troyer had one RBI.

Emma Russell tossed a five-hitter in the win for Centreville in game two with five strikeouts.

Larsen had three homeruns in the second game for Centreville. Morgan Walton tripled for the Bulldogs and Olivia Deeds had two doubles.

