Lady Bulldogs crack Class C Top 10

CENTREVILLE — A seven-game winning streak by Centreville’s girls’ basketball team has landed the Lady Bulldogs a spot in the first Associated Press state poll.

Centreville is the No. 10-ranked team in the first state rankings which were released on Monday.

Jill Peterson’s Lady Bulldogs are 7-1 entering tonight’s home game against BCS League opponent Bridgman at 7:30 p.m.

Centreville’s lone loss this season came in its season opener at Constantine 41-32.

Since then, the Lady Bulldogs have reeled off consecutive wins over White Pigeon, Colon, Mendon, Athens, Cassopolis, Union City and New Buffalo.

The win over Athens came in overtime.

