Home / Home

Lady Bulldogs crack Class C Top 10

By: 
Scott Hassinger Sports Editor

CENTREVILLE — A seven-game winning streak by Centreville’s girls’ basketball team has landed the Lady Bulldogs a spot in the first Associated Press state poll.
Centreville is the No. 10-ranked team in the first state rankings which were released on Monday.
Jill Peterson’s Lady Bulldogs are 7-1 entering tonight’s home game against BCS League opponent Bridgman at 7:30 p.m.
Centreville’s lone loss this season came in its season opener at Constantine 41-32.
Since then, the Lady Bulldogs have reeled off consecutive wins over White Pigeon, Colon, Mendon, Athens, Cassopolis, Union City and New Buffalo.
The win over Athens came in overtime.

Please see Tuesday's Commercial-News print or e-edition for the full article.

Three Rivers Commercial-News

124 North Main Street
Box 130
Three Rivers, MI 49093

Telephone: 269-279-7488
Fax: 269-279-6007
General email: info@threeriversnews.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here