Lady Bulldogs claim long-awaited district crown

CONSTANTINE – Centreville remained unbeaten and earned the school’s first district girls’ basketball championship since 1998 with a 61-48 triumph over host Constantine Friday night in the Division 3 district.

Centreville advances to the Bronson Regional today where the Lady Bulldogs faced Delton-Kellogg in the opener at 5:30 p.m. The second game pits Niles Brandywine against Kalamazoo Christian at 7 p.m. The finals are Thursday at 7 p.m.

A quick start helped Centreville jump out to a 18-7 lead after one period. The Lady Bulldogs were up 36-15 on the Lady Falcons entering halftime. Centreville took a comfortable 45-27 lead into the fourth quarter.

Junior Joanna Larsen poured in 22 points to go with 11 rebounds, three steals and seven blocked shots. Kenleigh West-Wing added 13 points and four assists. Samara Schlabach scored 11 points to go with her six rebounds. Olivia Deeds added five points and six rebounds. Abby Nighswonger scored nine points for the Lady Bulldogs, who made 22 field-goal attempts and 15-of-27 free-throw chances.