Lady Bulldogs’ give Logan 100th career coaching win, DH sweep

WHITE PIGEON – Even cooler weather and a change in game location did nothing to slow down Centreville’s softball team Monday.

Scott Logan’s Lady Bulldogs were supposed to play at home, but wet fields forced their Southwest 10 doubleheader to switched to White Pigeon.

It didn’t matter, though, as Centreville seemed to feel right at home as the Lady Bulldogs earned a pair of three-inning victories over the Lady Chiefs 15-0 and 17-2.

The second victory of the night gave Logan his 100th career coaching win.