Lady Bulldogs’ bats swat Beavers

Centreville’s softball team made short work of the visiting Eau Claire Beavers in Southwest 10 Conference action Monday 19-2 and 15-0.

Both games were called after 2 1/2 innings on the 15-run mercy rule.

The fireworks at the plate for Centreville began in game one with the Lady Bulldogs exploding for 13 runs before adding six more in the second frame.

Joanna Larsen and Mckenzie Sheteron carried the heaviest sticks for Centreville with three hits each.

Larsen and Kamryn Troyer, a freshman, both belted home runs for the Lady Bulldogs. Jaeden Blades and Olivia Deeds both laced a triple, while Larsen doubled twice and Deeds, Addy Ward and Sheteron all added a double each.