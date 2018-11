THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers senior hitter Shelby Krawczak was recently named to the 2018 Michigan Interscholastic Volleyball Coaches Association Class B All-Regional Team.

Krawczak led the Wildcats to a second place finish in the Wolverine Conference this past season.

In the conference, Krawczak had 114 kills, a .253 hitting percentage, 137 digs, 2.21 serve-receive grade and 16 aces.