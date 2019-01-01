Krawczak, Charvat reflect on TRHS academic, athletic careers

As two of the top athletes in the Three Rivers High School Class of 2019, seniors Gavin Charvat and Shelby Krawczak consider themselves role models for younger athletes both on the field, in the classroom and in the community.

Those traits were a big reason Charvat and Krawczak were named the 2019 Three Rivers Commercial-News Male and Female Athletes of the Year at last week’s 61st annual Rotary Honors Night.

Krawczak, who will attend Kalamazoo Valley Community College where she plans to play women’s volleyball, has earned multiple All-Wolverine honors in volleyball, along with All-Regional honors in the sport her senior year. In track and field, Krawczak was a state long jump qualifier and has earned multiple league honors.