Kooistra, Zamzow-Blumeri win Melting Mann

CASS COUNTY — Over 500 extreme bicyclists traveled to Cass County on Sunday, March 19 to participate in the fourth annual Melting Mann. The Melting Mann is a dirt road bike challenge named after Mann Road located in Newberg Township, which offers a challenge of extreme incline, decline and intense turns. This year with the temperature fluctuation and the early end to winter, the dirt road challenge lived up to its reputation, but added a twist of biking and hiking, as some riders had to resort to hiking to maneuver the muddy terrain.

This year’s winners were Jesse Kooistra of Paw Paw with a time of 1:40:55, who takes the title of Melting Mann, and Wendy Zamzow-Blumeri of Adrian with a time of 2:01:33, who takes the title of Melting WoMann. These individuals covered 32 miles averaging 19 and 15.8 miles per hour on this treacherous terrain. Competitive riders also had the opportunity to register their race day in the new challenge series, MGRS or Michigan Gravel Race Series. Melting Mann was featured as the first race in MGRS, the newly formed competitive gravel road race series.

