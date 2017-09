THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers varsity boys’ soccer team dropped a 4-1 non-conference decision at home Monday with Kalamazoo Loy Norrix.

Loy Norrix led Three Rivers 2-0 after the opening half of play.

Three Rivers scored its lone goal during the second half. Freshman Braeden Selent was credited with the Wildcats’ goal off an assist by Derek Veenstra.