Kister returns home to become White Pigeon Athletic Director

WHITE PIGEON — Eric Kistler has returned to his roots.

Kistler, a 1980 graduate of White Pigeon High School, has returned to his alma mater and has accepted the athletic director’s position. He replaces Mike Rasmussen who left the district earlier this summer to become assistant principal/athletic director at Colon.

At Wednesday’s White Pigeon Board of Education Meeting, Kistler was introduced and unanimously approved as the district’s new athletic director.

Before accepting the position at White Pigeon, Kistler has been a teacher at Schmucker Middle School in the Penn Harris Madison School Corp. in Mishawaka, Ind.

As an employee of the Penn Harris School District, Kistler served as boys’ varsity golf coach from 1984-1990. He was also the founder and coach of the Penn girls’ golf team in 1989 and has an overall coaching record of 107-18.

Kistler also served as boys’ middle school football coach, middle boys’ and girls’ basketball coach, boys’ and girls’ track and field coach, and girls’ volleyball coach for the Penn Harris District. He compiled an overall record of 523-188 at the middle school level.

Kistler earned an associates’ degree from Glen Oaks Community College before earning his bachelor’s degree with an English Major and social studies minor from Hope College. He earned his Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership from the American College of Education in Indianapolis in 2012. He also has 36 graduate hours in educational courses from other various universities.

Kistler and his wife Leasa, a Sturgis native, were enthusiastic about returning to the area after learning about the AD opening at White Pigeon.

“Coming back to White Pigeon is an opportunity I’ve always wanted to pursue. I really enjoyed my youth here, so it’s nice to be back,” Kistler said. “It’s exciting. Everyone has been very welcoming.”

