Ken I. Callum finishes 12-0 in week two, moves into overall lead

THREE RIVERS — Just two weeks into the high school football season there is a new overall leader among our panel of prep prognosticators.

Ken I. Callum finished a perfect 12-0 on his picks in week two.

Willie B. Wrong, the four-time defending champion and a one-game leader after the first week, went an uncharacteristic 10-2 last week.

Willie incorrectly predicted victories by Decatur over White Pigeon and Vermontville Maple Valley against Colon.

White Pigeon came up with a goal line stand in the final minute to hang on for a14-8 win over Decatur on the road while Colon blasted host Maple Valley 55-0.

Ollie The Optimist finished 11-1 in week two followed by Willie B. Wrong and Mae B. Wright at 10-2 and Slim Pickens ended the night 9-3.

In the overall standings after two weeks, Ken moves into first place at 23-1 followed by a second-place tie between Ollie and Willie at 22-2, Mae (21-3) and Slim Pickens (18-6).

Our panel is back this week to let you know their thoughts on the outcome of tonight’s area games.

Ken I. Callum

1. Otsego 20, Three Rivers 7

2. Paw Paw 21, Plainwell 14

3. Dowagiac 21, Allegan 6

4. Edwardsburg 55, Sturgis 0

5. Vicksburg 35, South Haven 12

6. Constantine 35, Comstock 21

7. Schoolcraft 35, Ottawa Lake Whiteford 34

8. Mendon 28, Marcellus 10

9. Cassopolis 21, Centreville 14

10. White Pigeon 21, Gobles 0

11. Colon 45, Battle Creek St. Philip 35

Mae B. Wright

1. Otsego 14, Three Rivers 13

2. Paw Paw 32, Plainwell 13

3. Dowagiac 48, Allegan 7

4. Edwardsburg 62, Sturgis 0

5. Vicksburg 42, South Haven 0

6. Constantine 44, Comstock 7

7. Schoolcraft 38, Ottawa Lake Whiteford 21

8. Mendon 28, Marcellus 7

9. Cassopolis 35, Centreville 14

10. White Pigeon 30, Gobles 13

11. Colon 52, Battle Creek St. Philip 20

Willie B. Wrong

1. Otsego 23, Three Rivers 20

2. Paw Paw 33, Plainwell 19

3. Dowagiac 37, Allegan 13

4. Edwardsburg 57, Sturgis 0

5. Vicksburg 55, South Haven 0

6. Constantine 48, Comstock 6

7. Schoolcraft 41, Ottawa Lake Whiteford 15

8. Mendon 20, Marcellus 12

9. Cassopolis 31, Centreville 8

10. White Pigeon 22, Gobles 13

11. Colon 62, Battle Creek St. Philip 8

Slim Pickens

1. Three Rivers 14, Otsego 10

2. Paw Paw 28, Plainwell 24

3. Dowagiac 20, Allegan 17

4. Edwardsburg 40, Sturgis 17

5. Vicksburg 28, South Haven 13

6. Constantine 24, Comstock 21

7. Schoolcraft 35, Ottawa Lake Whiteford 28

8. Marcellus 21, Mendon 14

9. Cassopolis 30, Centreville 28

10. White Pigeon 21, Gobles 13

11. Colon 27, Battle Creek St. Philip 24

Ollie The Optimist

1. Three Rivers 16, Otsego 14

2. Paw Paw 33, Plainwell 24

3. Dowagiac 55, Allegan 7

4. Edwardsburg 57, Sturgis 6

5. Vicksburg 44, South Haven 8

6. Constantine 52, Comstock 8

7. Schoolcraft 50, Ottawa Lake Whiteford 21

8. Mendon 39, Marcellus 7

9. Cassopolis 33, Centreville 17

10. White Pigeon 29, Gobles 19

11. Colon 47, Battle Creek St. Philip 7