Kemp’s feet lead White Pigeon over Bloomingdale

WHITE PIGEON — Seniors are expected to provided leadership and Stone Kemp carried out his role well for White Pigeon’s football team in Thursday’s season opener.

Kemp, a three-year varsity starter, rushed seven times for 165 yards and three touchdowns to lead Shawn Strawser’s Chiefs to an easy 54-0 win over visiting Southwest 10 Conference foe Bloomingdale at Everett F. Gray Stadium.

Kemp scored on runs of 40, 51 and 51 yards and returned a kickoff 77 yards for another score and ran in a pair of two-point conversions.

Anthony Rubio added 10 carries for 65 yards and an eight-yard TD dash. Rubio added a conversion run.

Collin Mayville tacked on seven carries for 38 yards and a one–yard TD sprint.

White Pigeon also had a 12-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter. It was not known who was credited with the score for the Chiefs.

Dylan Carper, who ran five times for 78 yards, added a conversion run for White Pigeon, now 1-0.

White Pigeon’s defense was led by Mayville with 12 tackles. Kobie DeBruine had nine tackles, Rubio five and Dominick Pant four for the Chiefs.

White Pigeon outgained Bloomingdale in total yardage 359-72, including a 359-50 edge on the ground.