THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers Lady Cats’ basketball team has faced a great deal of adversity over the past week and a half.

Jason Bingaman’s ballclub seems to be doing just fine given the tough situation they are in.

With star senior guard and leading scorer Hadley Miller out of the lineup with a head injury, Three Rivers has turned to other players on its roster to get the job done the last four games.

It was Rylie Kelly’s turn to shine for the Lady Cats in Tuesday’s home Wolverine Conference South Division battle against Vicksburg at he Purple Palace.

Kelly, a 5-foot-7 junior guard, scored 13 of her career-high 22 points in the second quarter during the Lady Cats’ 67-41 win over the Bulldogs.

The Division 2 No. 2-ranked Lady Cats improve to 8-0 in the league and 11-1 overall. Vicksburg falls to 3-6 in the conference and 5-7 overall.

For the third time in the last four games, Three Rivers dug itself an early deficit and had to come from behind before securing the win.

Kelly, who was just 4-of-18 from the floor, including 4-of-8 from behind the three-point arc, made 10-of-14 free-throw attempts. She also had two assists, three rebounds and three steals.

Vicksburg, which lost 60-19 earlier this season to the Lady Cats, came ready to play.

Tim Kirby’s Lady Bulldogs came out in a 1-3-1 zone to start the game, jumped out to an early 9-1 lead and enjoyed a 16-9 advantage after one quarter.

Kelly’s 13 points during the second period along with a triple from Alivia Knapp helped the Lady Cats outscore the Bulldogs 16-12 during the stanza. That left Three Rivers down by just three, 28-25 entering halftime.

“We didn't have a lot of energy defensively early on and Vicksburg hit their shots to jump out to a 9-1 advantage. We slowly got back into the game even with Kali (Heivilin) on the bench for last 10 minutes of first half due to foul trouble,” Bingaman said. “But Rylie had a big second quarter for us to help us get back in it.”

Natalie Barnes’s putback capped off a 10-1 run start the third quarter and gave Three Rivers a 35-29 lead. The Lady Cats would maintain its six-point cushion, 37-31, following a pair of free throws by freshman Gabby Charvat.

Kelsey Diekman’s deuce and a free throw by Chloe Hatridge helped Vicksburg even the game up at 37-37 entering the fourth quarter.

Any thoughts of an upset by Vicksburg though were quickly erased. The Lady Cats would outscore its visitors 28-4 during the final eight minutes.

Junior Kali Heivilin, who got into early foul and didn’t play most of the second quarter, scored nine of her 15 points in the fourth quarter to help the Lady Cats seal the deal.

Heivilin also had two assists, six rebounds and four steals on the night.

Knapp added 13 points, three assists, two rebounds, one block and a pair of steals for the Lady Cats. Ivins contributed eight points, one assist and two steals. Charvat had one basket, six rebounds and four steals. Barnes finished with six points, one assist, five boards and had five deflections.

Three Rivers finished the night 18-of-61 (30 percent) from the floor and made 22-of-31 free-throw attempts (71 percent).

The Lady Cats outrebounded the Bulldogs 28-23.

Vicksburg ended the night 16-of-54 (30 percent) from the floor and 8-of-14 (57 percent) at the foul line.

“I’m proud of our girls for fighting back and getting back to focusing on the little things in the second half.

We settled down and were able to get the looks we wanted by being patient. We rushed too many things early on.

Defensively we did a better job on Hannah Vallier, Vicksburg’s leading scorer, in the second half by limiting her to one point,” Bingaman said.

Three Rivers will face Edwardsburg at home in a key South Division matchup on Friday.

Edwardsburg is currently 12-1 overall and 8-1 in the league. The Eddies only loss came at home last month to the Lady Cats 62-44.

“We know that Friday night is a big game with Edwardsburg. To beat them again, we have to clean up some of the little things that hindered us in tonight’s game,” Bingaman said.

Edwardsburg defeated Sturgis 62-17 on Tuesday.

Junior varsity game

The Three Rivers girls junior varsity dropped a 24-14 decision at home to Vicksburg Tuesday. Rylie Glass led the Lady Cats with five points.