Kelley takes a third crack at securing All-State CC honors

BROOKLYN — Carissa Kelley returns to Michigan Speedway in Brooklyn Saturday for her third attempt during her high school career to secure all-state honors.

The top 30 runners in each race in all four enrollment divisions will earn All-State honors.

The Division 4 girls’ race begins at 9:30 a.m. Division 3 girls run at 10 a.m. Division 4 boys compete at 10:50 a.m. Division 3 boys run at 11:30 a.m. and the Division 2 boys race will commence at 1:30 p.m.

Kelley qualified for the Division 2 finals after finishing in 14th place with a time of 20:47 in last weekend’s regional meet at Redbud Trail Motocross Park in Buchanan.

