Kalthoff dominates inside as Colts corral Eagles, 66-38

PORTAGE — The Howardsville Christian School boys’ basketball team ran into a stampede inside Portage Northern’s Igloo in Tuesday’s Class D state quarterfinals game against the Colts from Hillsdale Academy.

Peter Kalthoff, the Colts’ 6-foot-7 senior center, was as good as advertised.

Howardsville’s attempt at containing Kalthoff inside was like trying to head off an approaching herd of buffalo. Kalthoff dominated the paint pouring in a game-high 35 points in leading Hillsdale Academy to a convincing 66-38 win over Howardsville.

“He (Kalthoff) was the real deal and we knew that coming in. They were able to feed everything through him. We gave up 12 offensive rebounds to them in the first half and he took over the offensive glass and dominated,” said Howardsville Christian head coach Tim Jergens.

“Hillsdale Academy was just flat out better than us. Their supporting cast of players were all very fundamental, good shooters and they were able to contain Dylan tonight with that zone. They had three guys picking him up at half court. He went into a shooting funk in the second half but hats off to their defense.”

Howardsville ends its season at 20-6, including a BCS League White Division title, its second straight, along with district honors and captured the school’s first-ever regional crown. The Eagles, who will return 8-out-10 players off its roster next season, were appearing in their first state quarterfinals game as well.

Hillsdale Academy (24-2) advances to Thursday’s 7:30 p.m. state semifinal game at the Breslin Center at Michigan State University against Buckley (20-5) who defeated previously unbeaten Hillman (24-1) 67-50 in the Gaylord Quarterfinal Tuesday. The other semifinal game pits Dollar Bay (26-0) against Southfield Christian (21-4) at 5:30 p.m.

