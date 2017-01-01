K-Wings win two against Norfolk Admirals

KALAMAZOO — Needing just one point to secure a playoff spot in the 2017 Kelly Cup Playoffs, the Kalamazoo Wings (36-27-1-3) did just a little bit better this past weekend, they earned all four possible points.

Playing the Norfolk Admirals (25-37-4-0) twice this past weekend, the K-Wings defeated the Admirals 5-3 on Friday night and 5-3 on Saturday night.

Josh Pitt led the K-Wings both nights as he scored four points in each game. On Friday he scored a hat-trick and added an assist while goaltender Nick Riopel stopped 36 of the 39 shots he faced in the win. Cameron Darcy and Tanner Sorenson also scored.

On Saturday, Pitt had three assists and an empty-net goal while Joel Martin turned away 26 of the 29 shots he saw in route to their second victory in two days over the Admirals. Justin Taylor added a pair of goals, his 30th and 31st on the season and Peter Schneider and Sorenson also scored.

The K-Wings head south this week as they travel to Estero, Fla. to take on the Florida Everblades on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

