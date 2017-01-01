K-Wings undefeated so far in 2017

BRAMPTON, Ontario — The Kalamazoo Wings (14-17-0-3) are off to a great start in 2017. Starting with their 5-3 win over the Brampton Beast on New Year’s Eve, the K-Wings find themselves on a three-game winning streak with all the wins coming against the Beast.

On Friday, the K-Wings jumped out to a three-goal lead in route to a 5-2 victory at the Powerade Centre. Josh Pitt put the K-Wings on the board early in the first period with his second goal of the season.

Just 35 seconds into the middle period and with time having just ended on a power play try, Kalamazoo added to their lead. A Kyle Bushee shot was stopped by goaltender Zach Fucale. The puck wiggled out to the stick of Lane Scheidl, who pushed the loose puck into the goal for his seventh of the season.

