K-Wings take two of three over weekend

KALAMAZOO — The Kalamazoo Wings (20-20-0-2) evened their record with a pair of wins over the weekend, but still find themselves in last place in the Central Division.

On Friday, the K-Wings hosted the Rapid City Rush. Taking a 1-0 lead in the first period, Kyle Thomas scored his sixth goal of the year to give the home team the early advantage.

Willem Nong-Lambert scored for the Rush just before the midpoint of the second period to tie the game at one goal apiece. Tyler Ganly restored the lead for the K-Wings with his third goal of the season at the 15:53 mark of the period, but the Rush fired back just over a minute later to once again tie the game.

Neither team scored in the third period, forcing the game into overtime. With just under a minute remaining in the extra session, Eric Kattelus scored his fifth goal of the year, to give the K-Wings the win.

On Saturday, the K-Wings traveled to Indianapolis to take on the Indy Fuel. Dropping a 4-2 decision to the Fuel, the K-Wings’ goals were scored by Tanner Sorenson and Kyle Thomas.

The two teams traveled back to Wings Event Center for a Sunday afternoon matchup.

Brett Welychka scored in the opening minutes of the game to give the Fuel the early lead. The K-Wings came back to knot the game at 1-1 on a goal by Zach Saar later in the period, but the Fuel were able to restore their one-goal lead as the period was winding down to take a 2-1 lead into the locker room.