K-Wings take two over weekend

KALAMAZOO — The Kalamazoo Wings (26-17-2-2) started the weekend off right by defeating the Brampton Beast 4-2 on Friday night at the Powerade Centre in Ontario.

Anton Cederholm scored a pair of goals while Aaron Irving and Eric Kattelus each added a goal of their own in the win. Michael Garteig was in goal for the K-Wings, stopping 20 of the 24 shots he faced. Both teams came up empty on four power play opportunities.

On Saturday, the K-Wings returned home to take on the Indy Fuel in a weekend double-header.

The game on Sunday was not over in time for publication.

The game did not start out as the K-Wings had hoped on “Grateful Dead” night with the Fuel storming out to a 3-0 lead before the midway point of the opening period.

Irving was able to stop the Fuel’s momentum with a goal, his ninth of the season, in the closing minutes of the period for a 3-1 Indy lead.

The score remained the same until the last two minutes of the second period. Danny Moynihan scored his 10th of the season only to be followed by another Indy goal less than a minute later.

The score was 4-2 at the end of the second period.

Taking charge in the third period, the K-Wings poured in four unanswered goals for the 6-4 win.

Lane Scheidl, J.T, Stenglein, Moynihan and Jimmy Mullin scored for the K-Wings.

There were only three penalties called in the game. The K-Wings were able to score on one of their two power play chances while the Fuel did not score on their lone opportunity.

Following their game on Sunday against the Fuel, the K-Wings will remain home to take on the Quad City Mallards on Valentine’s Day. Game time is 7 p.m.

Please see Monday’s Commercial-News print or e-edition for the full article.