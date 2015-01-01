K-Wings name John Peterson as new broadcaster

KALAMAZOO — The Kalamazoo Wings have named John Peterson as their new Broadcaster and Director of Public Relations.

Peterson replaces Issac Berkey, who after one season behind the microphone, left the organization to pursue an opportunity outside of hockey.

Entering his 11th season in the broadcast booth, Peterson, a native of Andover, Minnesota, is familiar with the ECHL and the K-Wings. After starting his broadcasting career at a small-town country music station, where he also called various sports, including hockey, for Roseau High School, Peterson moved on to calling games for the NAHL Austin Bruins.

In 2015, Peterson was hired by the Evansville IceMen of the ECHL, which ultimately turned out to be the IceMen’s final season in the league. The team relocated to Jacksonville, FL following a year hiatus. Peterson, meanwhile, moved on to Tulsa, OK to become the broadcaster for the ECHL Tulsa Oilers. Peterson remained with the Oilers for three seasons before coming to Kalamazoo. This season will be his fifth in the ECHL.

Before beginning high school, Peterson moved to the eastern suburbs of St. Paul, MN and attended Stillwater Area High School. Following high school, Peterson enrolled at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University. During that time is where he got the chance to try play-by-play broadcasting for the Sun Devils basketball, football, and baseball teams for the campus radio station. Peterson was named as Sports Director at the station during his senior year and started calling games for the ASU club hockey team.