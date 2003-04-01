K-Wings ink Bootland to a four-year extension

KALAMAZOO – Nick Bootland, the head coach of the Kalamazoo Wings is not going anywhere. The team recently announced that Bootland, 41, has signed a four-year contract extension.

The deal will keep Bootland at the helm of the K-Wings through the 2022-23 season. This season will be Bootland’s 12th behind the bench. During that time, Bootland has guided the team to a Kelly Cup Finals appearance and made the playoffs in nine of his previous 11 seasons.

As the longest-tenured coach in the ECHL, Bootland has a record of 422-301-73 in 796 games.

“Coach Bootland is an integral part of the K-Wings franchise,” said Toni Lentini, Director of Business Operations and Governor in a statement released by the team. “I am extremely pleased to continue working with Nick, both on and off the ice as our fan base continues to grow each season.”

Bootland also played for the K-Wings during the 2003-04 season and then played his final three seasons with the team from 2005-08, during which the K-Wings made two consecutive trips to the UHL Finals, winning the Colonial Cup in 2006 and then falling to the Rockford Ice Hogs in Game 7 the following season.

“My family and I are extremely excited about this opportunity to continue to lead this amazing organization for another four years,” said Bootland said in a statement. “The support from Bill and Rhonda for the community and the organization is nothing but first-class.”

As for the upcoming season, the K-Wings 46th, Bootland is ready to go.

“Joel Martin and I have been building a championship-caliber product this summer and I think the fans are really going to be excited about this year’s team,” said Bootland. “We can’t wait to get on the ice again in October.”

The K-Wings kick off their season on October 12 in Fort Wayne as they battle their long-time rival, the Komets. Their home opener is on October 19 at 7 p.m. as they take on the Cincinnati Cyclones.