K-Wings fall to Komets 5-3

KALAMAZOO — If Sunday’s K-Wings game against the Fort Wayne Komets was any indication, the next two games between these teams could be rather testy, to say the least. The hits and checks have been plentiful and at times punishing as well as a few fights and some aggressive play and you see why these two teams have been bitter rivals for years.

It won’t take long to find out either as the two rivals meet again this Tuesday night at Wings Event Center for the annual Valentine’s Pink Ice Game and then again on Friday in Fort Wayne, Ind.

On Sunday, the Komets jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first with goals by Kyle Thomas and Jamie Schaafsma.

Kyle Bushee put the K-Wings on the board in the final minutes of the opening period to cut the Komets’ lead in half.

The second period was a reverse of the first, with the K-Wings scoring two goals and the Komets one.

Travis Ewanyk restored the Komets’ two-goal lead early in the period, but the K-Wings powered their way back to the tie the game 3-3 on a pair of goals by Lane Scheidl and Justin Taylor.

The score remained tied until the midway point of the third period when the Komets’ Thomas scored for the second time to make it a 4-3 game.

With time ticking away and the pressure mounting for the K-Wings, goaltender Joel Martin was pulled for the extra attacker. Unfortunately, Thomas capped off his hat trick with an empty net goal, closing the door on a potential comeback for Kalamazoo.

The K-Wings were shut out in Quad City on Friday by a score of 4-0. On Saturday, the K-Wings defeated the visiting Indy Fuel 4-3.

K-Wings News and Notes

Friday vs. Quad City: Justin Taylor (eight games), and Tanner Sorenson (six games) each had their point streaks snapped … Blake Kessel was assessed a game misconduct at the 3:34 mark of the third period … Kessel’s 22 penalty minutes were a season high for any Kalamazoo skater this season … Kalamazoo went 0/5 on the power play and 3/5 on the penalty kill … The K-Wings are 1-2-0-1 against Quad City this season … Kalamazoo outshot Quad City, 31-21.

Saturday vs. Indy: Kyle Bushee became the 38th player in ECHL history to play 500 career games in the league … Peter Schneider’s goal was his first since 12/18 vs. Quad City … Eric Kattelus’s goal was his first since 12/7 at Quad City … Kalamazoo’s 46 shots on goal were the second most in a single game this season … Nick Riopel made 29 saves and earned his fourth straight win … Eleven of Kalamazoo’s 16 skaters had points.

Sunday vs. Fort Wayne: Lane Scheidl’s goal (18th) sets a new career high … Justin Taylor is eight points shy of tying Sam Ftorek’s ECHL franchise record for career points (271) … Taylor has eight points in seven games against Fort Wayne this season. Kalamazoo is five for their last 16 on the power play against Fort Wayne.