K-Wings drop two of three in Florida

ESTERO, Fla. — While most of the State of Michigan headed to Florida this week to enjoy fun in the sun for spring break, the Kalamazoo Wings (37-29-1-3) were in Florida for three games against the Florida Everblades (44-20-2-3).

After dropping a 6-2 decision to the Everblades on Wednesday night, the K-Wings hoped to regroup for their rematch on Friday night.

Starting off on the right note, the K-Wings’ Scott Henegar scored just 33 seconds into the opening period to give the K-Wings an early lead.

Newcomer Tyler Heinonen, signed this past Wednesday after he wrapped up his four-year career at Michigan Tech, ended the period just as the K-Wings started it; with a goal.

The goal by Heinonen was his first professional goal.

Please see Monday's Commercial News or e-edition for full article.