K-Wings defeat Wheeling 3-2

The Kalamazoo Wings (34-27-2-2) wrapped up the home portion of the regular season in style Saturday night as they defeated the Wheeling Nailers by a score of 3-2 in front of a standing room only crowd of 5,252 fans.

With the win, the K-Wings are tied with the Fort Wayne Komets for third in the Central Division with 72 points, as of Sunday afternoon. The Komets played the Toledo Walleye late Sunday afternoon.

Saturday night’s game was the lone game for the K-Wings this weekend.

To close the regular season, the team will be on the road for the final seven games. Those games play a huge factor in the playoff standings as four of the seven will be against their Central Division opponents: Toledo, Fort Wayne, Wheeling and Indy. The other three games are against the Wichita Thunder and Tulsa Oilers.

Hitting the scoreboard first, the K-Wings took a 1-0 lead on a Kyle Bushee goal. Bushee, who was streaking toward the net, took a pass from Dominic Zombo and put it past the Nailers goaltender, Jordan Ruby for his ninth of the season.