K-Wings defeat Nailers

KALAMAZOO — The Kalamazoo Wings (38-30-1-3) finished the regular season with a win over the Wheeling Nailers (34-30-8-0) on Saturday night and now look ahead to their best-of-seven series against the Toledo Walleye.

The Walleye captured the Brabham Cup on Saturday night following their 10-0 victory over the Indy Fuel. The Brabham Cup is the trophy awarded annually to the ECHL team that finishes with the most points in the regular season. The recipient is guaranteed home-ice advantage throughout its participation in the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

Facing the Wheeling Nailers for their final two regular season games of the season, the two teams tangled in Wheeling on Friday night before traveling back to Kalamazoo for game number 72.

On Friday, the Nailers trounced the K-Wings 7-2. Peter Schneider and Lane Scheidl scored for the K-Wings.

Please see Monday's Commercial News or e-edition for full article.