K-Wings defeat Mallards; Solar Bears in OT thriller

KALAMAZOO — The Kalamazoo Wings (9-8-1-1) got back on track this weekend following back-to-back losses last weekend, as they won two of their three games. The third game, which was played Sunday against the Wichita Thunder, was not over by press time.

On Friday, the K-Wings defeated the Quad City Mallards (8-12-1-0) by a score of 5-2.

Chris Francis put the Mallards on the board early in the first period with his first goal of the season. The lead did not last long, however, as the Wings’ Tyler Biggs tied the score with his sixth of the season just over two minutes later.

Lane Scheidl added his fifth goal of the year midway into the opening period to give the K-Wings a 2-1 advantage.

Biggs scored his second of the night in the second period to put the K-Wings up by a pair.

Josh McDonald scored for the Mallards in the opening minutes of the third period to cut the K-Wings’ lead to a single goal.

Holding off the Mallards and padding their lead later in the period, the K-Wings received goals by Jimmy Mullin and Justin Taylor, an empty-net goal, to win the game by a 5-2 score. Neither team scored on the power play. The Mallards had just one power play while the K-Wings came up empty on their two chances. The K-Wings outshot the Mallards 38-22.

The K-Wings hosted their annual Teddy Bear Toss night on Saturday as they battled Darryl Bootland, K-Wings head coach Nick Bootland’s brother, and the Orlando Solar Bears (10-10-4-0).

It was a milestone night for two players on the ice. Kyle Bushee played in his 600th career ECHL game and Joel Martin moved up to second place in the ECHL for career minutes played by a goalie.

