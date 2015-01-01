K-Wings defeat Everblades 3-2

KALAMAZOO — The Kalamazoo Wings (34-27-1-3) are one point out of a playoff spot thanks to a 3-2 victory over the Florida Everblades (41-17-2-3) at Wings Event Center on Wednesday night.

Peter Schneider scored two goals and Joel Martin stopped 30 of the 32 shots he faced in the win. Eric Kattelus also scored for the K-Wings.

The K-Wings remain at home for two games this weekend. The Norfolk Admirals will be in town both Friday and Saturday nights, with both games set for 7 p.m.

K-Wings News and Notes: Peter Schneider is on a seven-game point streak and has points in 11 of his last 12 games … Wednesday marked the first time Kalamazoo and Florida have met for a game since Feb. 14, 2015 … Both Kalamazoo and Florida went 0/2 on the power play … Lane Scheidl left the game during the first period with an injury and didn’t return … Kyle Blaney appeared in his first game since Feb. 17.