K-Wings close weekend with loss to Nailers

Mark C. McGlothlen, Special to the Commercial-News

KALAMAZOO — A busy weekend ended with a loss for the Kalamazoo Wings (16-18-1-3) on Sunday afternoon. The K-Wings find themselves in fifth place in the Central Division, four points out of a playoff spot.
After falling to the Brampton Beast (20-13-2-2) on Friday night in overtime by a score of 5-4, the K-Wings hit the road traveling to Wheeling, West Virginia to take on the Nailers (18-14-3-0) Saturday night. The K-Wings came up victorious defeating the Nailers 5-1. The two teams then made the trek to Kalamazoo for the matinee on Sunday.
On Friday night, the K-Wings came out of the gates scoring three first period goals but ended up losing to the Beast in overtime.
On Sunday, the Nailers came out flying, scoring three first period goals but the K-Wings were never able to recover.
