JV softballers finish tough week

PORTAGE — The Three Rivers junior varsity girls’ softball team finished off a busy week Saturday by participating in the Portage Central JV Tournament.

Three Rivers lost its first game of the day 11-1 to the host school. Errors hurt the Lady Cats.

Maddy Knoll led Three Rivers at the plate going 1-for-2, and Kaylee Paffhousen scored the Lady Cats’ only run.

According to Three Rivers’ coach Jason Sperry, Emily Bass pitched a good game in the loss.

