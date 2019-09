THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers JV girls golf team participated in a Tri-Meet on Thursday.

Three Rivers finished second with a score of 284. Vicksburg was first with a 264. Placing third was South Haven with 318.

Alaina Todd shot a 54 to pace Three Rivers. Maxine Levandoski fired a 72 followed by Cheryl Kelley (75), Laynie Zabonick (83) and Sophia Bell (84).