JV baseball rallies from 7-run deficit to earn DH sweep

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers junior varsity baseball team swept both games of a Wolverine Conference doubleheader at home to South Haven Monday 11-1 and 9-8.

The first game went just five innings because of the 10-run mercy rule.

In the opener, Three Rivers collected five hits.

Three Rivers broke the game open early, scoring 10 runs in the first inning.

Mitchell Coney had a single and two RBI. Richard Scare and Devon Gidley both added run-scoring singles. Hunter Kimble and Parker Ellifritz both added a base hit each.

