Home / Home

JV baseball rallies from 7-run deficit to earn DH sweep

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers junior varsity baseball team swept both games of a Wolverine Conference doubleheader at home to South Haven Monday 11-1 and 9-8.
The first game went just five innings because of the 10-run mercy rule.
In the opener, Three Rivers collected five hits.
Three Rivers broke the game open early, scoring 10 runs in the first inning.
Mitchell Coney had a single and two RBI. Richard Scare and Devon Gidley both added run-scoring singles. Hunter Kimble and Parker Ellifritz both added a base hit each.
Please see Tuesday's Commercial News or e-edition for full article.

Three Rivers Commercial-News

124 North Main Street
Box 130
Three Rivers, MI 49093

Telephone: 269-279-7488
Fax: 269-279-6007
General email: info@threeriversnews.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here