JV baseball earns two more wins, finishes 12-6 in league play

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers JV baseball team completed its Wolverine Conference schedule by sweeping visiting Otsego Tuesday in a doubleheader, 11-1 and 4-2.

The first game ended after five innings on the mercy rule.

Parker Ellifritz got the win in game one, throwing a complete game facing 21 batters, giving up two hits, three walks with four strikeouts.

Carter Minger had three hits, including two doubles, a single and one RBI. Ellifritz added a double and two RBI. Austin Schrader singled and drove in two runs. Dylan Kennedy had two base hits and one RBI, while Mitchell Coney and Richard Scare both added a single.

Scare, Minger and Devon Gidley all had one stolen base.

Three Rivers had six hits in the nightcap, including two by Ellifritz. Scare added a single and triple. Minger, Andrew Rodaks, and Hunter Kimble all added singles. Schrader drove in two runs. Colby Haase and Coney all added one RBI.

Minger had a complete game to record the win allowing four hits, no walk with six strikeouts.

Three Rivers finishes 12-6 in the league and is now 17-10 overall.