JV baseball drops two

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers junior varsity baseball team dropped two games at home Friday to Edwardsburg 9-0 and 12-2.
Three Rivers had four hits in game one. Parker Ellifritz, Richard Scare, Devon Gidley and Carter Minger all collected singles.
Gidley added a stolen base.
Mitchell Coney started on the mound giving up eight hits with four strikeouts. He got relief help from Gidley.
In the second game, Three Rivers was led at the plate by Luka Wagner with a single, double and one RBI. Ellifritz, Robbie Chobot and Austin Schrader all had one base hit. Schrader added a stolen base.
Ellifritz started on the mound giving up six hits in three innings with three strikeouts. Minger relieved him and gave up five hits with three strikeouts.

